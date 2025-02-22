Telangana revises B.Tech syllabus, adds AI, machine learning into core branches

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has revised the syllabus for Bachelor of Engineering (B.Tech) course, incorporating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning into core branches.
The Council stated that the syllabus revisions are being made in alignment with industry and global requirements to ensure uniformity in the credit framework while strengthening core branches by integrating emerging technologies, in accordance with the AICTE model curriculum.
The new curriculum, set to be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year will also integrate data science, cyber security and minor/honours degree programme for all universities and colleges.
It also mandates two credit-based industrial internships at the end of the second and third year, with a special focus on industrial projects.
A key revision is the uniform credit framework across all universities, with each semester carrying 20 credits, totalling 160 credits over four years. Additionally, 20 credits will be allotted for minor and honour degree programmes. The updated syllabus aims to protect and strengthen core engineering branches by blending them with cutting-edge technologies.
A committee was constituted by the TGCHE for the revision of the syllabus to enhance the employability skills of the students.
The revised syllabus will also provide flexibility for fast learners, allowing them to complete 160 credits by the 6th or 7th semester. This will enable them to dedicate their final semester to industrial internships or projects.
Additionally, the Council has introduced a credit transfer policy for courses beyond the curriculum, including certification programmes such as those offered by NASSCOM.
To enhance practical exposure, it also mandates four industrial or field visits during the course of study.
Further, Professors of Practice will be engaged to teach emerging technologies and faculty and student exchange programmes will be conducted under existing MoUs to facilitate faculty training and student internships.
Faculty members will also be encouraged to participate in Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) and undertake at least one week of industrial training annually to stay updated with the latest technologies.
Additionally, a consultative meeting will be held with recruiters and stakeholders to gather feedback on students’ employability and entrepreneurial skill requirements.