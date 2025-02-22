Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue workers inch closer to trapped workers

HYDERABAD: Rescuers have inched closer to the engineers and workers trapped inside a tunnel after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project collapsed on Saturday, with operations underway to extricate them, officials said on Sunday.

The rescue teams called out the names of the trapped people, but there was no response, sources said.

As many as eight workers are feared trapped after a part of the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel's roof collapsed approximately 14 km from Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district around 8.30 am on Saturday.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao reached the site on Sunday morning and are supervising the rescue operations.

"I pray that those stranded inside the tunnel are evacuated safely," Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called and spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday morning to enquire about the ongoing rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

In the nearly 20 minute call, CM Reddy illustrated the urgency with which the government responded on getting the news, rushing Minister Uttam Reddy to the spot, and deployment of the NRDF and SRDF rescue squads, according to a statement released by the CM's office.

Rahul Gandhi appreciated the steps taken, as well as the constant vigil and monitoring. He urged the government to leave no stone unturned in trying to save the trapped workers.