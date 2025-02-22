Uttam slams BRS for irrigation ‘mismanagement’, says Rs 1.81 lakh crore wasted

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday accused the previous BRS government of ‘colossal mismanagement’ of the irrigation sector.

He said that despite spending a staggering Rs 1.81 lakh crore, the BRS government failed to complete crucial projects, leaving 103 tmcft of water storage capacity unutilised in Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts.

In a statement issued here, he alleged that the BRS government looted public money in the name of irrigation projects. They made tall claims but left behind incomplete reservoirs and lift irrigation schemes, depriving Telangana of its rightful share in Krishna water, he said, adding: “Farmers suffered while KCR’s regime indulged in corruption and mismanagement.”

He pointed out that Telangana could not utilise its share in Krishna waters, as the BRS government failed to complete the construction of key projects. The state was unable to store sufficient water because of lack of projects, he said.

Uttam said that the BRS government wasted Rs 1.81 lakh crore on irrigation projects, yet farmers are struggling due to water scarcity. “Where did all this money go? Why are reservoirs still incomplete? Their inefficiency and corruption have led to this mess,” he said, ensuring that the Congress government would deliver results.

Among the major failures of the BRS regime was the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), which has the potential to store 67.52 tmcft but remained a no-starter, he alleged and pointed out that the key reservoirs under PRLIS, still awaiting completion, included: Anjanagiri reservoir(6.40 tmcft), Veernam Palli reservoir (6.55 tmcft), Venkatadri Reservoir (16.74 tmcft), Kurumurthyraya Reservoir (19 tmcft), Udandapur Reservoir (16.03 tmcft) and KP Laxmidevipally Reservoir (2.80 tmcft).