CM Revanth Reddy pushed Telangana into a financial crisis, alleges KT Rama Rao

Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of pushing Telangana into a financial crisis through mismanagement and false propaganda, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday challenged the former to a debate in the Assembly on the state’s economic progress.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao defended the decade-long achievements of the BRS regime under former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Citing the State Statistical Atlas Report, an official government document, Rama Rao claimed that the report contradicted Revanth’s statements on rising debt. “The Congress government itself released a report highlighting how Telangana’s financial position strengthened under KCR’s leadership. Yet Revanth continues to spread falsehoods,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA quoted the report as saying that Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rose from Rs 5 lakh crore in 2014 to 15 lakh crore by 2023, which represents a 300% increase. He stated that this growth placed Telangana ahead of industrially advanced states like Gujarat.

“In 2014, Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP was 4%. By 2023, it increased to 5.1%, reflecting rapid economic growth. This proves that Telangana not only sustained itself but also significantly contributed to national revenue,” Rama Rao explained.

He highlighted that Telangana’s per capita income surged from Rs 1.24 lakh in 2014 to Rs 3.12 lakh by 2023, making it the highest in India. “While the national average per capita income was Rs 86,000 in 2014, Telangana surpassed it by a significant margin. This growth is a testament to KCR’s visionary leadership,” he asserted.

BRS initiatives revolutionary

The BRS working president claimed that initiatives like the Kaleshwaram and Mission Kakatiya projects revolutionised irrigation in Telangana. “In 2014, Telangana had 34 lakh acres under paddy cultivation, producing 68 lakh tonnes of rice. By 2023, paddy cultivation expanded to 1.18 crore acres, yielding 2.6 crore tonnes of rice. These figures debunk the Congress’ claims of mismanagement,” he asserted.

Rama Rao accused the Congress government of neglecting irrigation projects and mismanaging water resources. “By emptying the Medigadda barrage, the Congress government has created an artificial water crisis, harming farmers,” Rama Rao alleged.