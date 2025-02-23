CM Revanth Reddy pushed Telangana into a financial crisis, alleges KT Rama Rao

Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of pushing Telangana into a financial crisis through mismanagement and false propaganda, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday challenged the former to a debate in the Assembly on the state’s economic progress.
Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao defended the decade-long achievements of the BRS regime under former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Citing the State Statistical Atlas Report, an official government document, Rama Rao claimed that the report contradicted Revanth’s statements on rising debt. “The Congress government itself released a report highlighting how Telangana’s financial position strengthened under KCR’s leadership. Yet Revanth continues to spread falsehoods,” he said.
The Sircilla MLA quoted the report as saying that Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rose from Rs 5 lakh crore in 2014 to 15 lakh crore by 2023, which represents a 300% increase. He stated that this growth placed Telangana ahead of industrially advanced states like Gujarat.
“In 2014, Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP was 4%. By 2023, it increased to 5.1%, reflecting rapid economic growth. This proves that Telangana not only sustained itself but also significantly contributed to national revenue,” Rama Rao explained.
He highlighted that Telangana’s per capita income surged from Rs 1.24 lakh in 2014 to Rs 3.12 lakh by 2023, making it the highest in India. “While the national average per capita income was Rs 86,000 in 2014, Telangana surpassed it by a significant margin. This growth is a testament to KCR’s visionary leadership,” he asserted.
BRS initiatives revolutionary
The BRS working president claimed that initiatives like the Kaleshwaram and Mission Kakatiya projects revolutionised irrigation in Telangana. “In 2014, Telangana had 34 lakh acres under paddy cultivation, producing 68 lakh tonnes of rice. By 2023, paddy cultivation expanded to 1.18 crore acres, yielding 2.6 crore tonnes of rice. These figures debunk the Congress’ claims of mismanagement,” he asserted.
Rama Rao accused the Congress government of neglecting irrigation projects and mismanaging water resources. “By emptying the Medigadda barrage, the Congress government has created an artificial water crisis, harming farmers,” Rama Rao alleged.
He also highlighted the growth of Telangana’s IT sector. “In 2014, Telangana’s IT exports stood at Rs 57,000 crore. By 2023, they surged to Rs 2.41 lakh crore. Employment in the IT sector grew from 3.23 lakh in 2014 to over 10 lakh by the time KCR stepped down,” he stated.
Rama Rao slammed the Congress government for its handling of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, alleging that promised funds were not reaching farmers.
He also criticised Revanth for comparing Telangana to a cancer patient, calling it an attempt to heap insults on the people of the state.
“Only a wicked mind like Revanth Reddy can compare a progressive state to a terminal disease. His words reflect his incompetence and disdain for Telangana’s growth,” Rama Rao said.
He accused Revanth of remaining silent on Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna river waters due to fear of the Union government. “If the CM truly cared for farmers, he would fight for Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna waters. But he wouldn’t, because he fears his job will be at risk if he confronts Prime Minister Modi,” Rama Rao alleged.
He questioned the BJP’s silence on corruption allegations involving Revanth’s relatives. “Despite several complaints, the BJP has not acted against scams like the Amrut tender scandal. Is there a hidden deal between the BJP and Revanth Reddy?” Rama Rao asked.
He demanded that BJP leader Bandi Sanjay clarify his party’s stance and take action against corruption if he was serious about protecting public funds.
In a direct challenge, Rama Rao called on Revanth to debate in the Assembly Telangana’s financial status. “If you have the courage, let’s debate. We will expose how Congress’ reckless policies are ruining Telangana. The people deserve the truth,” Rama Rao concluded.