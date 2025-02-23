New lead emerges in Rajalingamurthy murder case, police probe political links

BHUPALAPALLY: The investigation into the murder of Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, who had filed a case alleging corruption in the construction of the Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage, took a new turn on Saturday when another name surfaced during the interrogation of the accused.

During the investigation, officers examined the call records of one of the accused, Renikuntla Sanjeev. It was found that Sanjeev had spoken to K Hari Babu on the phone after Rajalingamurthy’s murder.

Hari Babu, the former vice-chairman of Bhupalpally Municipality, is known to be a loyalist of former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Sources said that before Murthy’s murder, the accused had consumed liquor and spoken to Hari Babu. Police suspect Hari Babu’s involvement in the case, though his name has not been officially confirmed as an accused. Investigators are examining all angles, given the case’s significance.

Hari Babu, who emerged as a key figure in the case on Saturday, was previously accused in a stone-pelting incident during the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in February 2023, when Revanth Reddy, then the TPCC president, faced protests in Bhupalpally. After the yatra, a case was registered against Hari Babu and others.

There is speculation that the Congress government suspects the involvement of BRS leaders in Murthy’s murder, linking it to the Medigadda barrage issue, which was highlighted in a court case.

Bhupalpally police have been conducting detailed inquiries over the past three days. DSP A Sampath Rao is overseeing the investigation being conducted by Inspector D Naresh Kumar and his team. Various allegations, including land disputes and political involvement, have surfaced regarding the murder.

When contacted, DSP Sampath Rao stated that the case is being investigated from all angles and that all relevant evidence is being gathered.