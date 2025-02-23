SHG women break barriers, step into cement brick manufacturing in Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: Once confined to agricultural work, members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) are now stepping into new territories, proving their mettle in diverse fields. From running small businesses to venturing into fashion designing and catering, these women are now making bold strides into the male-dominated construction sector.

Not only are they receiving training in masonry, but they have also taken up the manufacturing of cement bricks, critical for building houses and offices.

With the government’s decision to kickstart the construction of Indiramma houses, SHG members have been entrusted with the responsibility of supplying cement bricks. The National Academy of Construction (NAC) is providing hands-on training. Officials say that this will help many women attain financial independence.

“The training is helping us refine our skills and manufacture high-quality cement bricks. Since we produce them locally, transportation costs will be reduced. I am no longer just a labourer — I am on my way to becoming a cement brick manufacturer,” says Erukala Kavitha, who is currently undergoing training at the district headquarters.

However, while the women are eager to establish themselves in the trade, financial constraints pose a challenge. “Making cement bricks isn’t difficult, but purchasing the required machinery is beyond our means. We urge the government to provide machines so we can meet the demand for Indiramma houses,” said trainees Mrudula and Mamata.

District Collector Valluru Kranthi tells TNIE, “Once the training is complete, villages will have a strong workforce of skilled masons, accelerating the construction of Indiramma houses. These women will not only prove their capabilities but also set an inspiring precedent for others.”