TGSRTC to operate 3000 special buses on Mahashivratri

HYDERABAD: To meet passenger demand during Mahashivratri, the TGSRTC has decided to run 3,000 special buses from various parts of the state to 43 Shaivite destinations. The buses will operate from February 24 to 28.

While 800 buses are allocated for Srisailam, 714 will be arranged for Vemulavada, 444 for Edupayala, 270 for Keesaragutta, 171 for Velala, 80 for Kaleshwar, and 51 for Komuraveli. Special buses have also been arranged for Alampur, Umamaheshwaram, Palakurthi, and Ramappa.

The bus services will be available to devotees from MGBS, JBS, CBS, IS Sadan, KPHB, and BHEL in Hyderabad.

According to a government order, ticket fares for special buses will be reduced by 50 per cent. However, there will be no change in ticket prices for regular buses.

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar stated that this year, there has been an increase in the deployment of 809 buses. He emphasised that the corporation will closely monitor passenger movement to ensure a hassle-free and safe journey.