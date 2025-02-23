Two IPS officers relieved by Telangana government to join Andhra cadre

HYDERABAD: Following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directions, the Telangana government has relieved the two IPS officers, Anjani Kumar and Abhilasha Bisht, to join the Andhra Pradesh cadre. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

It may be recalled that the MHA, after rejecting the request of three IPS officers to continue their service in Telangana as they were originally allocated to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, directed the state government to relieve them.

With this, the government has relieved Anjani Kumar (1990 batch), who served as DGP of the state and is currently working as DG of the Road Safety Authority and Abhilasha Bisht (2011 batch), who is currently working as Director of the Police Training Centre.

Meanwhile, regarding Abhishek Mohanty, who is currently serving as Karimnagar Police Commissioner, the government has brought this to the notice of the Election Commission, as the MLC election code is in force in the jurisdiction of Karimnagar. Sources said that the government will take decisions depending on the Election Commission’s orders.