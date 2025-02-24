BJP, BRS working hand-in-glove to defeat Congress candidates in MLC polls: Min Sridhar Babu

KARIMNAGAR: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu alleged that the BJP and BRS were working hand-in-glove to defeat the Congress candidates in the upcoming MLC elections. The minister on Sunday campaigned for V Narender Reddy, the Congress candidate in the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ MLC poll.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the graduates to support Narender Reddy. He also appealed them to make a public meeting to be addressed on Monday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy a grand success.

Referring to reservations, he sought to know the BJP’s stand on enhancing the BC quota. “We will pass a resolution on BC reservations in the Assembly. Will the BJP-led Union government amend the Constitution in Parliament and deliver justice to BCs?” Sridhar Babu asked.

On the issue of inclusion of Muslims in the list of BCs, he said: “We did not include Muslims in BC category. Already, there were some Muslim castes in the list of BCs.”

“The Congress government provided a solution for SC classification and initiated measures that benefit all sections,” he claimed.

The minister alleged the previous BRS government failed to provide jobs. “The youth of Telangana have waited for 10 years, hoping that their lives will improve after the formation of separate state only to be disappointed,” he said.

“The Congress government, on the other hand, commenced a transparent recruitment process for the benefit of the unemployed. It provided an average of 5,000 jobs per month,” he added.