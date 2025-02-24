High alert in Khammam as bird flu fears hit poultry industry

KHAMMAM: A high alert has been issued in erstwhile Khammam district following reports of bird flu in neighboring Nalgonda district.

With fears of infection spreading, poultry sales have plummeted, and most chicken shops remain shut despite falling prices. Telangana’s first confirmed bird flu case was reported in Nelapatla village of Choutuppal mandal in Nalgonda. Given the presence of hundreds of poultry farms in the region, thousands of farmers dependent on the industry are facing uncertainty.

Animal husbandry officials in Khammam have imposed restrictions on poultry farms for 15 days to prevent the spread of the virus. Samples have been sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and Hyderabad for testing. Authorities have urged residents of surrounding villages to stay vigilant and report any instances of bird deaths immediately.

Khammam Joint Director of Animal Husbandry K Venkatanarayana stated that around 60,000 birds had died in the district a month ago due to another disease. While Nalgonda's recent bird flu case has caused mild concern, officials have taken necessary precautions.

The government has announced stricter inspections of poultry farms statewide and urged people to follow hygiene protocols. The officials have also advised against unnecessary panic regarding poultry consumption.