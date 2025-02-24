Iron Age structures found in Nalgonda district

Telangana

The archaeologist highlighted the uniqueness of the dolmen, which features a massive boulder as a capstone instead of the usual rectangular slab, indicating significant archaeological value.
NALGONDA: Rare Iron Age structures, including menhirs and a unique dolmen, have been discovered on the outskirts of Gudipalli mandal headquarters in Nalgonda district.

Based on the information provided by B Srinivasa Reddy, a member of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, Sivanagireddy explored the area on Sunday and identified these prehistoric monuments, disclosed Pleach India Foundation CEO E Sivanagireddy.

The menhirs, large stones planted vertically in memory of the dead, and the dolmen, a memorial structure raised to deposit the mortal remains of the dead, are at risk due to quarrying and agricultural activities.

The archaeologist highlighted the uniqueness of the dolmen, which features a massive boulder as a capstone instead of the usual rectangular slab, indicating significant archaeological value. He noted that the structure, supported by a two-course rubble wall, was built through a collective effort by Iron Age communities between 2000 and 1000 BCE.

Appealing for conservation, Sivanagireddy urged villagers to protect these remains. Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam convener Sriramoju Haragopal and co-convener Dr Bhadragirish emphasised the need for further explorations in Gudipalli to determine the site’s cultural significance and secure government protection.

