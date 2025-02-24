SLBC tunnel collapse exposes risks, delays in critical irrigation project

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project, which had resumed operations after years of delay, faced a tragic incident on Saturday. A section of the tunnel’s roof collapsed in the ‘shear zone,’ leaving eight workers trapped and in imminent danger. The situation is not only a human tragedy but also underscores the recurring issues that have plagued the project for decades.

The collapse of the tunnel’s roof, forming debris and spreading mud over 400 to 500 metres, has once again raised questions about the efficacy of modern technology in predicting geological risks. Despite approval from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), which gave clearance for the resumption of work, it seems that the inherent dangers posed by long-term seepage were overlooked. Even after years of stagnation, it appears that critical concerns regarding the structural integrity of the tunnel was not adequately addressed, leading to a catastrophic event.

As the workers remain trapped, rescue teams have a difficult task ahead of them. Drawing lessons from previous tunnel collapses, such as the Jammu and Kashmir incident, a well-coordinated and effective evacuation strategy must be implemented. One viable option is to push a tube to provide air, food and water to the trapped personnel, while simultaneously working to clear the debris. However, this incident is not only a dire emergency but also casts a shadow over the very future of the SLBC tunnel project.

I was in charge of the project as EE (Irrigation) from 2004 to 2007. This tunnel project is the longest tunnel for Irrigation purposes to be executed by TBMs. The work was awarded to JP Associates in August 2005 with a stipulated time of five years for its completion. The project has faced numerous setbacks, primarily due to financial difficulties and delays in execution. Despite the intervention of successive governments, which provided financial support, including Rs 100 crores in advances, the project has continued to face hindrances even after 20 years.