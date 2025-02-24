Union Minister Bandi Sanjay slams Congress over paddy advice, predicts BJP win in MLC polls

JANGAON/WARANGAL: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday termed the Congress government advising the farmers against cultivating paddy as “absurd”.

The fact that the state could not utilise water resources available from rivers and due to abundant rains indicates the government’s inefficiency. He was campaigning for Puli Sarotham Reddy, the saffron party’s candidate in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ constituency MLC election.

Sanjay accused the Congress of surrendering Krishna river waters to Andhra Pradesh, leading to water shortage and desertification in south and north Telangana. While interacting with teachers at the Bollikunta Vaagdevi Engineering College, he urged the voters to support Sarotham Reddy to ensure that their issues are raised in the Legislative Council.

BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy, district president Ganta Ravi, former president Rao Padma, former MLAs Dharma Rao and Kondeti Sridhar were present on the occasion.

Expressing confidence in the BJP securing all three seats in the MLC polls, he said: “Every survey is predicting a BJP victory. The Congress realises that it is not going to win any seat. Frustrated by this, Revanth Reddy is preparing to personally participate in the poll campaign and distribute money. But he should know that even if Rahul Gandhi comes here and campaigns, the Congress cannot win the MLC elections. BJP is sure to win these polls.”