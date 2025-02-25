Assistant professor among 11 held in interstate baby trafficking racket

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri police on Tuesday arrested 11 individuals involved in an interstate child trafficking racket and rescued four infants—two baby girls and two baby boys—from their custody. Shockingly, one of the buyers was an assistant professor at the NRI Institute of Technology in Vijayawada.

The gang was selling baby boys for Rs 4 lakh each and baby girls for Rs 3 lakh, making a "profit" of Rs 50,000 per transaction, police said. The operation involved several individuals, including a ward boy at Gandhi Hospital and an Asha worker from Hyderabad. The prime accused was identified as K. Krishnaveni, a medical representative, and Battu Deepthi.

According to the police, Krishnaveni and Deepthi illegally procured the infants from Vandana, a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The babies were transported with the help of Sunitha Suman and Savitri Devi and sold to three families in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through mediators Amgoth Sharada and Budidhi Sampath Kumar from Hyderabad.