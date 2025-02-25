Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav accuses Reddy leaders of blocking Yadavs' political rise

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav stoked a controversy stating that Reddy leaders always hindered the elevation of Yadavs.

Levelling charges of discrimination and bias, he said that the Reddy leaders had obstructed him from becoming a Union minister.

He was addressing a Yadav community meeting held here on Monday as suggested by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in view of the socio-economic, education, employment, political and caste survey conducted by the state government.

He also claimed that the Congress would have won the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat had the ticket been given to a Yadav leader.

“All the debutant MPs from Secunderabad, including G Kishan Reddy, T Anjaiah, MM Hashim, P Shiv Shankar and Bandaru Dattatreya have become ministers. I was not considered as I come from the Yadav community. They even threatened to set them ablaze if the Union Cabinet post was given to me,” he said.

Anjan Kumar also alleged that the Reddy leaders in the state tried to halt his appointment as party’s working president. He said that was made working president with the support of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav.