Telangana High Court adjourns PIL against Aadhaar mandate for treatment at OGH

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned a PIL challenging the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar for admission and treatment at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to February 28, following an assurance from Special Government Pleader S Rahul Reddy that adequate treatment was provided to the affected individual and that relevant documents would be submitted within two days.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by advocate Byreddy Srinivas, seeking a direction to the OGH superintendent to refrain from denying treatment to patients who do not possess or produce Aadhaar cards. The petition argued that such a mandate is illegal, arbitrary and violates Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The PIL also requested the court to direct all government hospitals in Telangana to admit and treat patients without making the submission of Aadhaar card mandatory.

The PIL followed a news report highlighting the plight of a woman named Pramila who was refused admission at OGH because she did not possess Aadhaar.