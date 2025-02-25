Telangana, Queensland govt to mine 11 critical minerals

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and the Queensland government of Australia have reached a preliminary agreement to jointly produce 11 critical minerals, essential for electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage systems, in Queensland.

According to a release, the collaboration aims to reduce India’s reliance on imports by tapping into Queensland’s mineral reserves.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Queensland’s Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment, and Training, Rosslyn Bates, finalised the partnership during a meeting at Singareni Bhavan on Monday. Vikramarka emphasised the growing global demand for minerals like cobalt, indium, chromium, and titanium, driven by the EV and renewable energy sectors. “India currently imports these minerals, but Queensland’s reserves offer a viable solution. This partnership will secure a sustainable supply chain,” he stated.

The SCCL will act as the nodal agency between the Telangana and Queensland governments, facilitating joint mining ventures and business expansion. A delegation from SCCL is set to visit Queensland soon to advance operational plans. Bates affirmed Queensland’s commitment to strengthening ties with SCCL, highlighting the mutual benefits of resource-sharing and technological exchange.

SCCL CMD N Balram and senior officials from both state governments attended the meeting.

Sridhar invites Aus state to invest in Telangana

IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has extended an open invitation to the Queensland Government to invest in AI City. On Monday, a high-powered delegation led by Queensland’s Finance, Trade, Employment & Training Minister, Rosslyn Bates, met Sridhar Babu. The discussion centred on strengthening Telangana-Queensland ties across key sectors and unlocking opportunities for collaboration, according to a release.

Sridhar Babu provided an in-depth briefing on the upcoming Life Sciences University, envisioned to be a global leader in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Given Telangana’s stronghold in these industries, the Queensland delegation expressed keen interest in forging strategic partnerships.