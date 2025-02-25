Union Minister Kishan Reddy accuses Telangana govt of weakening phone-tapping case

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Monday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of acting as if he was still part of the opposition.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Kishan said that while his party is contesting in all the three MLC seats, the Congress is contesting in only one. The BJP leader accused Revanth of watering down the phone-tapping case to help the BRS by not transferring the investigation to the CBI though the saffron party has been pressing for it and even filed a petition in the court.

He questioned the Congress government’s approach to the Musi Rejuvenation Project, reiterating that the BJP is not opposed to the project per se but wants clarity on why the state needs the Centre’s permission to proceed.

Kishan lashed out at the Congress government for including Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) list, arguing that this move could lead to Muslims being elected as corporators under the BC quota in the GHMC elections. He called this decision “an injustice to the BCs”.

In a separate statement, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay challenged the Congress to hand over all cases related to scams allegedly committed by the BRS to the CBI.

He asserted that the BJP government would ensure all culprits are brought to justice. Sanjay questioned the Congress’ sincerity, asking, “You are investigating the BRS scams and want us to make the arrests? You are making shady deals and carrying out a smear campaign against us?”

Sanjay claimed that surveys indicated the Congress will finish third in the MLC elections, adding that CM Revanth’s fear of defeat is evident. He mocked the Congress’ claim that they have “nothing to lose” in the elections, asking, “If the government is not in trouble, why did Revanth campaign so aggressively for the MLC elections?”