US biotech firm Amgen to invest Rs 1,600 crore in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Reiterating the state government’s goal to make Hyderabad the world’s “China Plus One” destination, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said: “Telangana’s vision is clear — it is to be a $1 trillion economy. We want to transform Hyderabad into one of the world’s greatest cities.”

The chief minister, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, inaugurated the innovation site of Amgen, a leading American biotechnology company, at its premises in Hitec City on Monday.

As part of its expansion, Amgen will invest $200 million (Rs 1,600 crore) this year, according to a release. The company plans further investments in the coming years and to create job opportunities in the bio-pharma sector.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that Amgen chose Hyderabad for its world-class talent in medicine, life sciences, data sciences and AI. The company has a mission to serve patients in India, he stated. Telangana has been a pioneer in life sciences, pharma and biotech, he noted, adding that the new facility will enhance Amgen’s digital capabilities.

Proud to welcome Amgen, says CM

The chief minister urged Amgen to also invest in research collaborations, skill development programmes and academic partnerships.

“I am proud to welcome one of the world’s most renowned biotech companies to my city, setting up its first development facility here. When I visited Amgen’s R&D centre in San Francisco last year, I witnessed its strong commitment to scientific innovation, transforming lives through breakthroughs in medicine and biotechnology,” Revanth said.

Amgen chairman and CEO Robert A. Bradway, US Consul General Jennifer Larsen and Amgen India representatives Som Chattopadhyay and Naveen Gullapalli were present at the event.