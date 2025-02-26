BioAsia 2025: AI takes centre stage at panel discussions

HYDERABAD: The inaugural day of BioAsia 2025 featured four panel discussions, bringing together distinguished speakers, including former ISRO chairman S Somanath, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories co-chairman and MD GV Prasad, AIG Hospitals founder and chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy and Centre for Health and Healthcare head Dr Shyam Bishen, along with other international dignitaries.

According to a release, the first panel discussion, ‘AI Transformation in Healthcare’, explored the role of AI in reducing costs, saving time and predicting and preventing future illnesses. Experts highlighted three key areas where AI is making an impact— diagnostics, therapeutics and hospital efficiency. Panellists said challenges related to privacy, transparency and data access must be addressed.

The second discussion, ‘Innovations Shaping the Future of the Global Life Sciences Landscape’, delved into pricing and access challenges in the life sciences sector. Experts discussed how AI-driven drug discovery, digital twins, decentralised and in-silico clinical trials and IoT are transforming R&D, manufacturing and supply chains, the release said.

These advancements are accelerating personalised medicine and positioning the life sciences industry as a key driver of global innovation. Another panel, ‘India’s Century: Leading the Global Innovation Charge in Life Sciences’, examined how India can emerge as a global leader in drug discovery, biologics, digital health and precision medicine.

The final session, ‘Strengthening the Global Bioeconomy and Transforming Human Health Through Generative Biology’, focused on overcoming industry barriers, seizing opportunities and establishing biotechnology as a foundation for healthcare solutions