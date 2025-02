HYDERABAD: As many as 11 companies signed MoUs with the state government, committing to invest around 5,445 crore in Telangana on Tuesday, the first day of the BioAsia-2025 summit being held at the HICC. These investments will generate 9,800 jobs.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while inaugurating the summit along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, disclosed that the state government would soon unveil a new Life Sciences Policy, the first in India.

Revanth pointed out that pharma villages were being established between Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR) to attract more investments in the sector, and said: “We hope to create over five lakh new jobs. The Green Pharma City, a key initiative under the Future City project, is progressing rapidly — some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies have signed MoUs.”

He presented the Genome Valley Excellence Award to Professor Patrick Tan from Singapore at the event.

The chief minister said that the event would help India emerge as an important player globally in shaping the future of healthcare.

Hyd is EV capital of India, says CM

“Major pharma companies, healthcare players, life sciences and biotech companies operate from Hyderabad. Long ago, we had the vision to create a great research institution that created a culture of innovation and excellence,” he stated, recalling that the state government had invested in higher education, thus creating a vast talent pool of scientists, technologists, domain experts and engineers. This led to the creation of Genome Valley years ago, he stated.

Pointing out that Telangana is a landlocked state, the chief minister said that the government was developing a mega dry port and would connect it to a seaport in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. These two ports will be connected by a dedicated rail and road link, he confirmed, adding: “We will develop Hyderabad and Telangana into one of the world’s best and largest ecosystems for Bio Sciences, Biotech and Life Sciences in innovation, research and development, manufacturing, skill development and investment.”