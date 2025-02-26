BJP launches two-pronged strategy to bag MLC seats

HYDERABAD: With polling day for MLC elections fast approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strategically mobilising its resources at the grassroots level to secure votes in favour of its candidates.

Party sources have disclosed that the BJP is employing a two-pronged strategy for the upcoming polls. The first involves an aggressive campaign led by Union ministers, Lok Sabha members, MLAs, and senior leaders at the constituency level. These leaders are actively focusing on party’s candidates, holding meetings, and coordinating with voters to build support.

The second and more challenging aspect is the meticulous booth-level management, which is being handled by the party’s organisational team operating from the state party headquarters. This team is responsible for directly engaging with voters at the booth level, assigning responsibilities to senior leaders, and ensuring effective poll management on the ground.

Sources indicated that Sunil Bansal, the party’s in-charge for Telangana, is receiving daily ground reports and alerting the leadership about any gaps or issues in the management process.

The BJP has implemented a detailed voter outreach plan. Each booth has been assigned in-charges, with senior leaders overseeing clusters of voters.

For instance, the party has appointed voter in-charges for every 25 graduate and teacher MLC voters. Additionally, booth in-charges are assigned based on the number of voters in each village, with two or three in-charges per village.