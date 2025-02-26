CM Revanth Reddy orders strict implementation of Telugu

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the Education department to strictly enforce the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act, 2018. As per this Act, Telugu must be taught as a compulsory subject from Classes 1 to 10 in all schools across the state, including those affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, and Cambridge Boards. Schools must also follow the government-prescribed Telugu textbooks in accordance with the Act.

Following the CM’s directive, the State Education department has instructed all educational institutions to ensure the mandatory teaching and evaluation of Telugu for students from Classes 1 to 10.

Additionally, the chief minister emphasised the need for simple and effective teaching methods to help students grasp Telugu more easily. According to a release from the Information and Public Relations Department, student-friendly pedagogy will particularly benefit those who have migrated from other states, ensuring they can learn the language without difficulty.