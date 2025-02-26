Global pharma giants join hands with Telangana to generate 9.8K jobs

HYDERABAD: The 22nd edition of BioAsia 2025, one of Asia’s biggest life sciences and health tech forums, commenced with the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Telangana government and leading pharma companies on Tuesday. A total of 11 companies pledged investments worth Rs 5,445 crore, creating 9,800 new jobs. With these commitments, the total investment in Green Pharma City has now reached Rs 11,100 crore, generating over 22,300 employment opportunities.

According to a release, the Telangana government also welcomed MSD, a US-based company, into its thriving life sciences ecosystem, aiding MSD’s growth through the city’s technological and scientific capabilities. Additionally, Los Angeles-based Agilisium launched its new office at RMZ Spire, Hyderabad, and set up a Life Sciences Innovation & Talent Development Lab.

Several major firms are expanding their presence in Hyderabad. ALS, a global leader in testing and certification, is establishing a state-of-the-art biopharma cGMP testing lab in Genome Valley. Meishi Pharma, a subsidiary of Lotus, is setting up its second R&D centre in Hyderabad under Meishi Pharma Services Pvt Ltd.

Strengthening global partnerships, the Telangana government signed a Letter of Intent with the University of Queensland to collaborate on advanced research, digital healthcare, and AI-driven innovations.

As part of plans to accelerate public-private collaboration in digital health, Telangana is set to become India’s first hub under the “Indian Digital Health Activator”, a first-of-its-kind initiative by the World Economic Forum aimed at bridging supply and demand gaps to build a strong digital health ecosystem.

According to the release, 11 leading contract research and development organisations have come together to enhance industry collaboration, streamline regulatory frameworks, develop world-class talent and strengthen the supply chain. Meanwhile, Health Innovation Manchester, in partnership with T-Hub, will drive advancements in healthcare, MedTech, diagnostics, and digital health to improve patient outcomes and foster innovation.