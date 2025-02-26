Saving lives is our priority, stop politicising SLBC tunnel accident: Irrigation Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: While asserting that the state government was committed to completing the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel works, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday strongly condemned the opposition parties for attempting to politicise the SLBC accident.

Speaking to reporters at Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, the minister termed the BRS leaders’ comments as “irresponsible and shameful”.

“This is a natural calamity, yet opposition leaders are trying to spread false narratives and mislead the public. In the past, when seven people died in the Kaleshwaram incident or eight perished in the Srisailam power plant accident, no one from the then ruling BRS engaged in such baseless allegations. Now, when the Congress government is working tirelessly to save the lives, the Opposition should act responsibly and cooperate, instead of indulging in political mudslinging,” Uttam said.

The minister urged political parties to rise above politics and prioritise the humanitarian aspect of the crisis. “At this critical moment, constructive suggestions and cooperation are welcome, but baseless allegations and blame games are deeply regrettable,” he added.