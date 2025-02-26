South Central Railway introduces R-Wallet to enable cashless transactions in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In line with the digital India initiative, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced R-Wallet app which enables cashless transactions where passengers can make the payment through different digital modes such as R- Wallet, Paytm, PhonePe, Googlepay, UPI Apps or through internet banking etc. R-Wallet will be available in UTS app in which the amount can be deposited up to Rs 20,000.

As a promotional gesture, three per cent cash back is being given on the tickets purchased through R-Wallet.

Since the date of introduction of UTS App, the app has been receiving positive response from passengers and the number of people utilising the app has always been encouraging. The share of unreserved tickets booked through mobile app has been steadily increasing with the initiatives of the zone.

The average number of passengers in a day availing the UTS mobile App facility in 2023 - 24 from April to January was 83,510 while the average passengers per day in the current financial year 2024-25 is 93,487, which denotes 12 per cent increase in the usage of UTS App for purchasing tickets.