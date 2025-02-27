All set for graduates, teachers MLC polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: All arrangements are in place for two teachers’ constituency MLC elections and one graduates’ segment poll scheduled to be held on Thursday.

A total of 56 candidates have entered the fray in the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ constituency and 15 candidates in the teachers’ segment. In Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ constituency poll, 19 candidates are trying their luck.

According to election officials, as many as 499 polling stations have been set up for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ constituency to facilitate 3,55,159 electorate to exercise their franchise.

About 1,200 ballot boxes, including 600 jumbo boxes, would be used in this election, Similarly, 274 polling stations have been set up for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency poll, where 658 ballot boxes will be used to help 27,088 teachers exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, 480 ballot boxes will be used at 200 polling stations in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ constituency where 25,797 voters will be utilising their voting right.

In Karimnagar, District Collector and Returning Officer Pamela Satpathy, along with Additional Collectors Laxmi Kiran and Praful Desai, oversaw distribution of election material to the poll officials on Wednesday.

She said that Section 144 will be in force at all the polling stations to ensure a smooth voting process

In Adilabad, Collector Rajarshi Shah visited the polling material distribution centre and oversaw the process while Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam inspected the security arrangements being made for the election.

In Nalgonda, Collector Ila Tripathi directed the heads of the educational institutions and offices to give a local holiday on Thursday to facilitate voters to exercise their franchise in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ MLC election.

In Khammam, Additional Collector P Srinivas Reddy said that all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the election.