Brisk polling underway for Telangana Legislative Council elections

HYDERABAD: Polling is in full swing for three seats in the Telangana Legislative Council from Graduate and Teachers’ (2) constituencies on Thursday.

By 2 PM, the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency recorded a 40.61% voter turnout, while the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency saw 63.49% polling. The Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency recorded the highest turnout at 76.35%.

According to the Telangana Chief Electoral Office (CEO), the polling process is proceeding smoothly without any untoward incidents reported.

Voting will continue until 4 PM. The counting of votes for all three constituencies will take place on March 3, 2025.

The stakes are high for both national parties, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as this MLC election comes 15 months after the Assembly elections, in which the Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from power.

A total of 90 candidates are contesting for the three MLC seats. Among them, 56 candidates are competing in the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency, 15 in the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency, and 19 in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency.

For the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency, 499 polling stations have been set up to accommodate 3,55,159 eligible voters. Approximately 1,200 ballot boxes are being used, including 600 jumbo ballot boxes, each capable of holding 1,500 votes. An additional 600 large-sized ballot boxes are also being utilized.

In the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency, 274 polling stations have been established for 27,088 voters, with 658 ballot boxes deployed.

For the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency, 200 polling stations have been set up to facilitate 25,797 voters, using 480 ballot boxes.