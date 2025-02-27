BRS likely to field Dasoju Sravan for MLC election under MLAs quota

HYDERABAD: The upcoming election to the Legislative Council under the MLAs quota has spawned an interesting discussion in BRS circles about who the party will pick as its candidate.

Sources revealed that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao discussed whether it would be prudent to give the ticket to a leader from the BC community.

It may be noted here that the terms of four MLCs from the BRS are set to expire within the next month. However, the strength of the party in the Assembly will allow it to secure only one seat in the Council.

BRS won 38 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections, and 10 of these MLAs have defected to the ruling Congress. Though these 10 remain BRS MLAs as per Assembly records, there is no chance for the pink party to ensure the victory of any second candidate due to the numbers game.

There is also no likelihood of the other parties in the Assembly, the AIMIM and BJP, fielding their candidates, again due to the numbers game.

The AIMIM won seven seats and the BJP eight. On their own, these two parties lack the votes to win in the Council. Their joining hands is not even a remote possibility. The present political situation in the state rules out the possibility of either of these parties extending support for a second BRS candidate.