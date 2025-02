HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approvals for Phase-II of the Metro rail project in Hyderabad and Rs 20,000 crore in central assistance for the rejuvenation of the Musi river.

After making a representation to the PM in Delhi, he told reporters that Metro expansion was stalled due to negligence by the previous BRS regime.

The project proposes five corridors spanning 76.4 km at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore. He emphasised the need for immediate approval to move forward with the project.

Revanth, along with Minister D Sridhar Babu, discussed various state-related issues, including pending projects and the need for allotment of additional IPS officers to Telangana.

CM Revanth urges PM to expedite sanctioning of RRR southern part

Revanth also sought the Centre’s support for the Musi Rejuvenation Project, requesting Rs 20,000 crore in financial assistance. The project, he said, includes the development of Bapu Ghat at the confluence of the Isa and Musi rivers, the construction of 27 sewage treatment plants (STPs) for Musi purification, and the building of retaining walls and embankments along the river.

He said that the project aims to link the Musi and Godavari rivers and requested the PM’s cooperation in transferring 222.7 acres of defence land for the Gandhi Sarovar Project.