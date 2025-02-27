CM Revanth vows to complete SLBC project, accuses BRS of corruption and BJP of shielding leaders

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government will “100%” complete the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project at any cost, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stressed that the project will provide irrigation water to about four lakh acres.

“No matter how many obstacles we face, the government will complete SLBC 100%,” he stated, alleging that part of the tunnel collapsed due to the previous BRS regime stopping work on the project for the last 10 years.

“KCR (former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) stopped SLBC works as they were not receiving commissions from the contractor,” he charged.

He, however, stressed that the exact cause for the accident will be known only after technical experts assess it.

In an informal interaction with reporters in Delhi, the chief minister revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the SLBC tunnel accident and ongoing rescue efforts. He said that the PM assured further support in the rescue operations.

“So far, 11 agencies, including the NDRF and SDRF, have been working to rescue trapped workers,” Revanth said.

Terming the death in Dubai of film producer Kedar Selagamsetty, who was accused in a drugs case, the murder of N Rajalingamurthy, who filed cases against KCR alleging irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, and the death of advocate Sanjeev Reddy, who was reportedly arguing the KLIS cases, as “mysterious”, the chief minister asked BRS working president KT Rama Rao to explain why he was not demanding a probe into these deaths.