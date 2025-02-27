PM Modi urges CM Revanth Reddy to clear pending issues on central projects in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In an unusual move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to clear pending issues pertaining to various projects taken up by the Union government in Telangana.

On Wednesday, Revanth met Modi and handed over a wishlist requesting approval for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase-2, funds for the Musi rejuvenation project and others. In return, the PM handed a list of issues pending with the state government to the CM.

In his list, the PM noted that the state was allotted a target of 70,674 houses for the financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18, but did not implement the scheme and returned the Centre’s share of funds.

In 2024, the state government had requested permission to start the implementation of the PMAY-G from 2024-25 onwards by dovetailing it with the state’s scheme in the Beneficiary Led Construction mode. The list stated that Telangana has not conducted the Awaas+ 2018 survey and hence, eligible households could not be identified in the state, so no target has been allocated.

The list also mentioned that Telangana was yet to initiate the household survey for the identification of eligible rural households under the PMAY-G using the Awaas+ 2024 mobile application. The survey work was to be completed by March 31, 2025.

The chief minister said that he would consider the prime minister’s advice and hold a review meeting with officials to clear these issues.

Pending Central projects

Mobile connectivity projects — in LWE-affected areas; 4G in uncovered villages and 5G/4G expansion project of Reliance Jio amounting to Rs 32,797.57 crore

Three projects related to J Chokka Rao Devadula LIS, Rajiv Bhima LIS and Sri Ram Sagar Project Stage- II amounting to Rs 18,189.53 crore

AIIMS-Bibinagar project amounting to Rs 1,365.95 crore

Construction of a 100-bed ESI hospital at Shamshabad amounting to Rs 150 crore

Manoharabad - Kothapalli new railway line and Kazipet-Vijayawada third line with electrification projects amounting to Rs 3,113.48 crore

CM’s wishlist