Religious fervour marks Mahashivaratri celebration in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/ ADILABAD/KHAMMAM/HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL/ MULUGU/MEDAK/HYDERABAD: Maha Shivaratri was celebrated with great devotion across Telangana, with thousands thronging Shiva temples in Bhadrachalam, Teerdala, Mothe, Khammam, Rajanna-Sircilla, Adilabad and Hyderabad.

At Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, known as Dakshina Kashi, devotees observed “Jagarana.” Temple priests performed the Maha Lingarchana pooja, and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar offered prayers. Authorities facilitated darshan for local and Shiva Deeksha devotees carrying “Irumudi,” while the Kondemokkulu Arjita Seva continued. Thousands gathered for the midnight Lingodbhava pooja. The Mahashivaratri Jatara, featuring round-the-clock cultural programmes, concludes on Thursday.

Former TANA president Talluri Jayashanker and his wife donated Rs 20 lakh worth of gold ornaments to the Lord Veerabhadra Swamy temple. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with his wife, prayed at the Shiva temple in Snalalaxmipuram on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, CM A Revanth Reddy, and other ministers. Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy joined him in offering prayers.

Devotees flocked to the ancient Someshwara Swamy Temple at Kuntala waterfalls and the temple in Khagaznagar, where Sirpur MLA Pallvai Harish offered prayers. At the Thousand Pillar Temple, rituals such as Suprabhataseva, Mula Ganapathy Aradhana, and Rudrabhishekam were performed, followed by the celestial wedding of Rudreshwara Swami and Rudreshwari Devi. Warangal MP Dr. Kadiyam Kavya and MLA Naini Rajender Reddy offered prayers, while Warangal CP Amber Kishore Jha issued a traffic advisory.

Government sanctions Rs 2 crore for Yedupayala Shivaratri celebrations

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha announced Rs 2 crore for the three-day celebrations at Yedupayala after presenting pattu vastralu to Goddess Vana Durga Bhavani. He highlighted CM Revanth Reddy as the only chief minister to visit the temple.

Devotees struggle at Veerabhadra Swamy Temple

Over 5,000 devotees at the historic Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in the Godavari River near Bhadrachalam faced hardships due to inadequate facilities. Many crossed the river by boat, only to struggle with a lack of drinking water and shelters.