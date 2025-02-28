Building approvals will be expedited: GHMC Commissioner Ilambarthi

HYDERABAD: From now on, building construction permits will be processed faster within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarthi said.

He was speaking at the orientation programme for Zonal and Deputy Commissioners on BuildNow — a system developed by the state government for speedy online disposal of building and layout approvals using Artificial Intelligence technology — at the GHMC head office on Thursday. Ilambarthi said that the staff and officials have been trained on the process of upholding the BuildNow applications.

“This training programme will be held till March 9, and since the BuildNow application is likely to be launched from March 10, an orientation has been organised for the GHMC Zonal and Deputy Commissioners to make them aware of the BuildNow application,” he emphasised.

He said that since the plan is created with AI technology, it will identify the errors in it while uploading it, and there is no need to review the entire plan from the beginning, and there is an option to edit and upload the identified issue.

The commissioner explained that during the examination of the application, as per government orders, the building plan distance between land and water bodies and whether there are any court cases will be included in the software itself. “There will be an opportunity to review them and give them quickly. Those who apply should take steps to submit a letter in writing stating that there are no court cases or any other cases and that if there are any problems, the applicant will be responsible,” he added.