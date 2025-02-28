Decoding Telangana’s earthquakes

HYDERABAD: The 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the state in December last year has sparked discussions about disaster preparedness in Telangana. However, experts asserted that the earthquakes experienced in the state are of low magnitude and do not pose a significant threat to public safety.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr N Purnachandra Rao, former chief scientist at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and former director of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), explained the geological causes of these seismic events. While Telangana and Andhra Pradesh lie on a relatively stable continental region and consist of old and hard rock formations, minor, low-intensity earthquakes are still common.

Earthquakes occur primarily because of movements along fault lines — fractures in the Earth’s crust where blocks of rock move relative to each other. These movements are often found at tectonic plate boundaries, where two or more plates interact. However, in the case of Telangana, the quakes originate from small fractures within the Indian tectonic plate itself.

“The boundary forces acting on the Indian tectonic plate transfer stress to these fractures, known as faults. When these faults are reactivated, small earthquakes occur,” explained Dr Rao. This process is referred to as fault reactivation, wherein pre-existing fractures experience renewed movement due to accumulated stress over time.

Geological factors influencing earthquakes

Dr Rao elaborated on how the faults in Telangana formed. The Indian tectonic plate is millions of years old and has undergone significant geological stress due to natural processes. The formation of river valleys like the Godavari and Krishna over centuries has also contributed to the development of fractures in the rock formations. These faults become points of weakness where seismic activity can occur.

“Whenever external forces, such as plate boundary interactions or minor adjustments within the plate, act on these faults, they reactivate, resulting in low-magnitude earthquakes in Telangana,” he clarified.

Locating earthquake epicentres

The former NGRI scientist explained how earthquake epicentres—the points on the Earth’s surface directly above the source of an earthquake—are identified. Data collection plays a crucial role in seismology, with scientists continuously monitoring seismic activity across the country.