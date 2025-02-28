Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme: CAG asked to hand over state response

HYDERABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram asked the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to furnish the replies given by the then state government to the objections raised by the CAG on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Nikhil Chakravarthy, senior Deputy Accountant General (DAG), who prepared the CAG report on Kaleshwaram which was tabled in the Assembly in 2024, deposed before the Kaleshwaram Commission, headed by Justice PC Ghose on Thursday.

When the Commission asked whether the CAG report was ‘sacrosanct and correct’, even after the replies provided by the government to the audit objections, Nikhil said “yes”. The Commission then wanted the official to furnish the replies given by the government, to which he said that he would do so by Friday.

Nikhil is currently on deputation to the state government service and is working as a special commissioner in the Commercial Taxes department. The commission chairman read out important paragraphs of the CAG report on Kaleshwaram to which Nikhil said that all those observations were correct.

Nikhil said that the observations were made in accordance with their standards. The performance audit intended to examine the economy, efficiency and effectiveness of the project, as well as propriety. Another senior Deputy Accountant General of the CAG, M Nageswara Reddy, too deposed before the Commission.