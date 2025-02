HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to constitute a committee comprising legal experts, in addition to the existing panel formed by the previous government in 2015 under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, to address the long-pending disputes involving Dubai-based Emaar Properties.

The decision followed a meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, where Emaar representatives, including founder and managing director (MD) Mohammed Alabbar, spoke about resolving legal and operational hurdles related to the company’s stalled projects.

Since the cases probed by investigating agencies and chargesheets involve legal issues, the chief minister instructed officials to thoroughly examine the firm’s agreement documents, details of court cases and instructions given by the Union government. He also accepted Emaar’s proposal to set up a legal agency with the approval of the UAE government to study the legal disputes and find an amicable solution.