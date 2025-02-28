Stakes high, focus shifts to Telangana Council poll result

HYDERABAD: With voting completed for the Graduates MLC constituency, focus has now shifted to the results which will impact both national parties in the fray — the Congress and the BJP.

A victory for the BJP would provide a major boost to its cadre and strengthen its position in upcoming local body elections. The state leadership hopes that a victory would also lead to increased focus from the central leadership on Telangana.

If the ruling Congress retains the seat, it would reaffirm its hold over the constituency. The party will also be able to tout the victory as a referendum on its 14-month rule.

However, if an independent candidate is elected to the Council, it would disrupt the plans of both the national parties, raising questions about their leadership and their resonance with the people.

Both the Congress and BJP have made concerted efforts to secure the Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak MLC Graduate seat, campaigning aggressively.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his cabinet colleagues and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, led the Congress’s efforts. The BJP’s campaign was spearheaded by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State Bandi Sanjay and bolstered by several MPs and MLAs.

If those aware of the ground situation are to be believed, independent candidate Prasanna Hari Krishna is expected to pose a challenge to both parties. His campaign received backing from several BC associations, and if he emerges victorious, it could throw a spanner into the strategies and plans of the two national parties. Sources say that BRS sympathisers have supported his candidacy and this has left his rivals sweating.

A BJP victory will be seen as a setback for the Congress, considering the CM personally addressed campaign meetings. The Congress had contested only the Graduates MLC election, opting out of the Teachers election. A loss here could be perceived as a failure to protect its stronghold. On the other hand, a Congress victory would effectively give it ammunition to mute Opposition allegations of unfulfilled promises and misgovernance.

For the BJP, a victory would mark a turning point in state politics, giving the party momentum as it eyes power in the next Assembly elections. Similarly, a loss could weaken its position in upcoming local body elections, allowing the BRS to regain its influence.