Telangana CM Revanth Reddy questions Amit Shah's delimitation assurance, accuses BJP of power grab

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that southern states would not lose any parliamentary seats due to delimitation, demanding clarity on the basis of such a claim.
Addressing reporters, CM Reddy accused the BJP of using delimitation as a means to secure "permanent" power by increasing seats in "BIMARU states" while reducing the political influence of southern states.
"This will lead to a severe crisis in the country," he warned.
He pointed out that while Amit Shah assured that no state in the South would see a reduction in seats, he did not clarify how much the increase would be for these states.
“Amit Shah ji says there will be no decrease in the existing (number of seats). He is not saying how much the increase will be for southern states. What is your term of reference (for delimitation)? Without saying whether it is on the basis of population or pro rata, how can Amit Shah ji say there will be no decrease?” Reddy asked.
He stressed that the total number of Lok Sabha seats to be increased should be determined first, followed by the method of distribution among states. The increase, he asserted, should be proportional.
Citing an example, he explained, “If Uttar Pradesh, which currently has 80 constituencies, sees a 50% increase, it would gain 40 additional seats. Following the same logic, Telangana, with 17 Lok Sabha seats, should get nine more.”
Reddy warned that penalising southern states for successfully controlling population growth, as per the Centre’s directives, could trigger a “revolt.”
“BJP is conspiring to weaken southern states politically and financially because they do not have a foothold in the South. Their plan is to ensure that states where they have little presence do not have a share at the Centre. That conspiracy will be resisted,” he said.
On the ongoing language row in Tamil Nadu, Reddy stated that a language should be learned voluntarily and that any attempt to impose one would not be accepted.
He highlighted the Telangana government’s recent orders for compulsory Telugu education in all schools.
“Telugu is an ancient language that needs to be protected. The government is also issuing its orders in Telugu. We have also demanded that UPSC exams be conducted in Telugu,” he said.
Criticising Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, the CM accused him of working against the state’s interests.
He alleged that Kishan Reddy pressured his ministerial colleagues to exclude the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) from the Union Cabinet’s agenda.
“Kishan Reddy, who has been a Union Minister for the last six years, should state what special development project he got sanctioned for Telangana,” he demanded.
Earlier, while addressing a meeting of Congress leaders, Reddy highlighted his government’s welfare initiatives, asserting that the ruling Congress could present the 'Telangana model' as an alternative to the 'Gujarat model.'
“Congress party model is Telangana model… for caste census, for (SC) categorisation, for unemployment… all other issues,” he said.
Accusing the BJP of dividing people along religious, caste, and regional lines for political gains, Reddy urged party leaders and workers to continue their efforts to make Rahul Gandhi the country’s next Prime Minister.