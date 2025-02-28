Telangana CM Revanth Reddy questions Amit Shah's delimitation assurance, accuses BJP of power grab

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that southern states would not lose any parliamentary seats due to delimitation, demanding clarity on the basis of such a claim.

Addressing reporters, CM Reddy accused the BJP of using delimitation as a means to secure "permanent" power by increasing seats in "BIMARU states" while reducing the political influence of southern states.

"This will lead to a severe crisis in the country," he warned.

He pointed out that while Amit Shah assured that no state in the South would see a reduction in seats, he did not clarify how much the increase would be for these states.

“Amit Shah ji says there will be no decrease in the existing (number of seats). He is not saying how much the increase will be for southern states. What is your term of reference (for delimitation)? Without saying whether it is on the basis of population or pro rata, how can Amit Shah ji say there will be no decrease?” Reddy asked.