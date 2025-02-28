Telangana HC extends interim stay on probe against former minister Harish

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court extended the interim stay on the investigation against the former minister T Harish Rao in connection with the second phone-tapping case, adjourning the matter to March 3.

Senior counsel Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing Harish Rao, opposed the contentions put forth by senior counsel Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the state government, while seeking to vacate the stay order on the investigation dated February 19, 2025. Naidu argued that it was not the complainant, G Chakradhar Goud, but the state targeting Harish Rao. He said that the prosecution was turning into persecution, questioning the conduct of the IO for allegedly making indiscriminate arrests.

Naidu further contended that the government was supporting a complainant with 11 criminal cases against him. He questioned the credibility of the government’s stance in backing such a complainant.

Luthra urged the court to vacate the stay order, claiming that crucial facts had been suppressed.

Meanwhile, counsel representing Goud denied all allegations made by Naidu, maintaining that the prosecution’s case was based on valid grounds.