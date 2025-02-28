Yadadri Brahmotsavam set to begin from March 1 to 11

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Arrangements have been made for the Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy Brahmostavam, which is set to begin in Yadhagirigutta from March 1 to 11. The temple’s EO, A Bhaskar Rao disclosed the details of Brahmostavam to mediapersons here on Thursday.
“Ankurarpana and Bheri puja will be performed to mark the commencement of the 11-day Brahmostavam on March 1,” he said, adding that, “The presiding idol of Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy will be taken out in a procession in different avatharas, during the eleven days.
He said that Sri Swamy Vari Yedhurkoolu Mahostavam will be performed on March 7, while Kalyana Mahotsavam will be held on March 8. Radhotsavam will be held on March 9, Dopotsavam will be performed on on March 10, and Shathaghatabishekam and Shrungara Dolotsavam will be performed on March 11.
Bhaskar further stated that he has requested the government to waive the toll fee in the evenings, so that a large number of local devotees can participate in Brahmostavam.
Mahashivaratri Jatara concludes at Vemulawada
With 2.55 lakh devotees participating in the festival, the three-day Mahashivaratri Jatara concluded at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Thursday. Temple executive officer K Vinod Reddy said that another 50,000 devotees might have had darshan of Lord Shiva post afternoon.
Devotees observed Jagarana and participated in the Lingodbhava pooja programme at the temple premises on Wednesday midnight. After darshan at the temple and visiting the associated temple goddess Baddi Pochamma, they left the temple town.
The EO said that free bus service helped many devotees reach the temple and free fruits were distributed to the devotees who spent four hours in the queue line to have darshan of the deity.