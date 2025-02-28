Yadadri Brahmotsavam set to begin from March 1 to 11

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Arrangements have been made for the Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy Brahmostavam, which is set to begin in Yadhagirigutta from March 1 to 11. The temple’s EO, A Bhaskar Rao disclosed the details of Brahmostavam to mediapersons here on Thursday.

“Ankurarpana and Bheri puja will be performed to mark the commencement of the 11-day Brahmostavam on March 1,” he said, adding that, “The presiding idol of Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy will be taken out in a procession in different avatharas, during the eleven days.

He said that Sri Swamy Vari Yedhurkoolu Mahostavam will be performed on March 7, while Kalyana Mahotsavam will be held on March 8. Radhotsavam will be held on March 9, Dopotsavam will be performed on on March 10, and Shathaghatabishekam and Shrungara Dolotsavam will be performed on March 11.

Bhaskar further stated that he has requested the government to waive the toll fee in the evenings, so that a large number of local devotees can participate in Brahmostavam.