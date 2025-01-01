2025: Future perfect for CM Revanth?

HYDERABAD: By all accounts, the New Year will determine the legacy of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Generally, the first two years of a new term are seen as a honeymoon period during which the voters overlook most missteps while the last three are more critically looked at. However, it is the long-term projects that are initiated during this “honeymoon” period that generally become a reality by the end of the five-year term.

Revanth’s vision includes the Musi rejuvenation, establishing the Skill University and more importantly, the Fourth City project. The Fourth City project could revitalise the real estate market amid its current slowdown.

Work on these projects would gather pace in 2025 and by the time the Assembly elections are announced, they are expected to take some tangible shape.

Equally important to the Congress government and Revanth is the implementation of farmer welfare schemes like Rythu Bharosa. The government will have to ensure that all doubts and confusions regarding eligibility are removed and the sop released on time. The Opposition has seized the opportunity provided by the delay in the disbursement in 2024 and has been demanding a uniform benefit of `15,000 per acre annually in two phases.

The government is also expected to face stiff resistance in implementing the Musi rejuvenation project — removing the illegal encroachments in the catchment areas of the river will require tact and determination.

Local body elections for panchayats, MPTCs, ZPTCs and municipal corporations and municipalities are scheduled in the New Year. The part that wins these elections would be in pole position for the next Assembly elections. The Congress, being in power, has the advantage of implementing schemes to woo voters, but any setbacks would leave the party demoralised.

Meanwhile, January will see the chief minister visiting Davos where he is expected to hard sell the state to investors.

Also expected in the New Year is the long pending Cabinet expansion and filling up of nominated posts.