HYDERABAD: Telangana Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Union government to confer the Bharat Ratna—India’s highest civilian honour—on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The resolution garnered support from all political parties without any objections.

The Assembly convened for a one-day special session to pass a condolence motion mourning the passing of Manmohan Singh, who breathed his last on Thursday night.

In addition to the resolution, the ruling and opposition parties reached a consensus to establish a statue of Manmohan Singh at a prominent location in Hyderabad. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested installing the statue in the city’s Financial District.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao endorsed the resolution and proposed that another resolution be passed, demanding a national memorial for former PM PV Narsimha Rao in New Delhi. Meanwhile, state minister T Harish Rao suggested naming the Young India Skills University after Singh.

While moving the resolution, the CM described former PM as a “doctor who monitored the delivery of a baby (Telangana). “Singh will always be remembered as a soulmate for Telangana, He will remain in the hearts of people as a person who ensured the birth of Telangana. We are indebted to him as much as to Sonia Gandhi,” Revanth added.