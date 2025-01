Liquor sales in December alone crossed Rs 3.5K crore mark in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Tipplers consumed liquor worth Rs 3,523.21 crore in December 2024 alone. However, this is a 15% decrease compared to the same period last year. In December 2023, liquor sales amounted to Rs 4,147.18 crore.

According to a report accessed by TNIE, liquor sales spiked during the final week of December. The daily sales figures were: Rs 192.67 crore on December 23, Rs 196.93 crore on December 24, Rs 191.59 crore on December 26, Rs 186.75 crore on December 27, Rs 191.06 crore on December 28, Rs 51.15 crore on December 29, and Rs 402.62 crore on December 30. The monthly average daily sale was Rs 117.44 crore.

The report revealed that 35,47,447 cases of IML and 42,52,705 cases of beer were sold in December 2024. Comparatively, IML sales in December 2023 were 43,59,188 cases, while December 2022 recorded 32,52,965 cases.

Similarly, beer sales in December 2023 were 46,22,273 cases, compared to 39,57,225 cases in December 2022.