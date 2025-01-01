T-Hub to focus on defence, healthcare

HYDERABAD: T-Hub, India’s largest innovation and business incubation center, is paving the way for significant milestones by signing key MoUs and partnerships. Its primary focus sectors include defense, automobile (mobility), BFSI/fintech, and healthcare, with plans to enhance horizontal capabilities in AI, ML, Web3 blockchain, sustainability, and semiconductors.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE, Interim CEO Sujit Jagirdar highlighted, “Defence will be our primary focus area, followed by mobility, BFSI/fintech, and healthcare. We will also focus on innovations in academia and work with GCCs to establish innovation hubs, furthering our mission of fostering innovation.”

Tier II and III expansion through Mini T-Hubs

To nurture talent in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, T-Hub plans to establish Mini T-Hubs in Kodangal, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar by the end of 2025, implementing a hub-and-spoke model. “We see immense innovation in these areas but lack of visibility hampers their growth,” Jagirdar noted. Collaborating with Telangana’s government and district administrations, the initiative aims to build capacity and mentor youth.

“With our programmes, youngsters will gain access to mentors, training workshops, and pitching sessions to transform their ideas into viable products. Collaborations with TGIC and TASK will amplify these efforts,” he added. Mini T-Hubs are also expected to serve as incubation hubs for GCCs setting up offices in smaller cities.

Milestones and partnerships in 2024