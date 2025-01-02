Chilli farmers face crisis as prices drop, costs rise, and yield declines in 2024

KHAMMAM: Chilli farmers find themselves in a very difficult situation with the price of their produce plummeting to a new low of Rs 14,000 per quintal from a high of Rs 22,000 per quintal in 2023 and they are pinning their hopes on the state government to save them.

New year started for them on a gloomy note as the price of a quintal of chilli at the Khammam martket yard remains at a disappointingly low of Rs 14,000.

In a double whammy to the farmers, the investment to cultivate chilli has gone up to Rs 1-Rs 1.5 lakh per acre in 2024 from Rs 70,000-Rs 80,000 in 2023 and the yield has come down to 5-6 quintals per acre as against 10-12 quintals.

The area of cultivation has been decreasing every year due to adverse weather condition and diseases blighting crop. Chilli cultivation is a costly affair and yield depends on luck,” said K Raghava Raju, a farmer fron Aswaraopet. The area of chilli cultivation came down to 95,000 acres in 2024 from 1.50 lakh acres in 2023 in erstwhile Khammam district.

N Krishna, a farmer from Enkoor, alleged that the traders are reducing prices citing a high moisture content in chilli and other causes. “