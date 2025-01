HYDERABAD: Bringing the New Year cheer to the citizens of northern Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has given permission for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Paradise-Medchal (23 km) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS)-Shamirpet (22 km) Metro corridors.

These proposed Metro corridors may feature double-decker elevated structures combining elevated corridors and Metro viaducts. Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) will examine the technical feasibility of this design in consultation with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority during the DPR preparation phase.

The chief minister instructed HAML managing director (MD) NVS Reddy to prepare the DPRs immediately and submit them to the Union government for approval as part of Metro Rail Phase-2, Part-B. This directive followed discussions with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore and NVS Reddy on Wednesday.

It must be noted that to alleviate traffic congestion in central Secunderabad and Hyderabad, the HMDA has already proposed two elevated corridors under the public-private partnership (PPP) model: an 11.12-km-long stretch from Paradise Junction (Gymkhana Grounds) to Shamirpet ORR junction and a 5.32 km stretch from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road along NH 44.