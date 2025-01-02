CM Revanth Reddy to visit Australia, Singapore, and Davos for sports and investment promotion

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to embark on an official tour of Australia starting January 14.

According to sources, the chief minister will lead a delegation to Queensland, Australia, to study the functioning of the Queensland Sports University.

From there, he is expected to travel to Singapore to study tourism promotion practices.

In addition to meeting with investors, he is also scheduled to visit sports academies in Singapore. The tentative schedule for the international visit is from January 14 to 17, though the dates are yet to be finalized.

It should be noted that the chief minister has been a strong advocate for promoting sports in Telangana.