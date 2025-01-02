CM Revanth Reddy to visit Australia, Singapore, and Davos for sports and investment promotion

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to embark on an official tour of Australia starting January 14.
According to sources, the chief minister will lead a delegation to Queensland, Australia, to study the functioning of the Queensland Sports University.
From there, he is expected to travel to Singapore to study tourism promotion practices.
In addition to meeting with investors, he is also scheduled to visit sports academies in Singapore. The tentative schedule for the international visit is from January 14 to 17, though the dates are yet to be finalized.
It should be noted that the chief minister has been a strong advocate for promoting sports in Telangana.
Recently, the State Legislative Assembly and Council passed the Young India Telangana Sports University Bill, paving the way for the establishment of a dedicated sports university in the state.
Following his tour of Australia and Singapore, Revanth will also lead a delegation to the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20 to 22. This will mark his second visit to Davos, where he is expected to meet with industrialists and global investors to attract investments to Telangana.
Officials told TNIE, “With the chief minister scheduled to attend the WEF from January 20 to 22, discussions are underway to decide whether he will travel to Davos directly from Singapore or return to Hyderabad before proceeding to Switzerland.”
During his first visit to the WEF in 2024, the Telangana government signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with several companies, securing investments worth Rs 40,000 crore. The implementation of these projects is currently underway at various stages. The chief minister is expected to review their progress and discuss expansion plans with the representatives of the respective companies during his Davos visit.
IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary of the IT and Industries Department Jayesh Ranjan, and other senior officials are likely to accompany the chief minister on the Davos visit.