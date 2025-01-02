ED to question Arvind Kumar today

HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning in the Formula-E race money laundering case.

Besides Arvind Kumar, the ED also summoned the other accused in this case BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former chief engineer of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy.

BLN Reddy and Rama Rao are likely to appear before the ED on January 3 and January 7 respectively.

Based on a complaint filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on December 19, the federal agency filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) or First Information Report (FIR).

This probe pertains to alleged payment of Rs 54.88 crore to some foreign companies in foreign currency without approvals to conduct a Formula-E race in Hyderabad.

The ED is also probing possible violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), sources said.

A few days ago, the ACB recorded the statement of the complaint, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Dana Kishore. He reportedly informed the agency how the accused had indulged in financial irregularities in conduct of the Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the BRS regime.