Gurukul students to get uniforms, books on first day of academic year

HYDERABAD: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to arrange uniforms, trunk boxes and bedding material before the students report at the Gurukul schools for the next academic year.

He also issued a stern warning to the officials that the government would not spare anyone who would act negligently.

The minister held a review meeting with the BC welfare secretary, MJC Gurukul secretary, RCO and principals of the state-run BC welfare Gurukul schools. During the review, the minister said that everyone should work responsibly to improve the living standards of students. He said that it is painful to witness untoward incidents occurring at the hostels despite taking several measures. He also directed the authorities to conduct regular inspections at the hostels to check the quality of food being served to the students.

Later in the day, the minister conducted a surprise inspection at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society hostel located in Lalapet.

After listening to the complaints of the students, the minister directed the district collector to provide iron racks and beds before January 26, and also to provide competitive study material to the students.